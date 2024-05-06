Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,371 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 76,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Ciena by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LHM Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $48.92. 891,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,291.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,351 shares of company stock worth $1,921,835. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

