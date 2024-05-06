Citigroup Boosts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $55.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HWC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 122,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,235. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $256,988. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 280.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

