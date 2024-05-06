Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.1 %

Citigroup stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,117,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,688,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

