Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $2,314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BX traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $121.21. 3,420,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.05 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

