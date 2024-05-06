Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.25. 2,806,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,010. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $384.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

