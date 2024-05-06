Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,277 shares of company stock worth $35,373,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

TMO traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $573.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,948. The stock has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.39 and its 200 day moving average is $533.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

