Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,480,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,492,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,941,658. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

