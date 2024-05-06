Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $465,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,694. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

