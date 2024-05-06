Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,840 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kyndryl worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1,266.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,381 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $28,992,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 844,205 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KD. Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Kyndryl Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KD traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.89. 1,540,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,287. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

