Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.27. 2,830,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

