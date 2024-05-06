Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 173 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,819 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $247.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,556. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

