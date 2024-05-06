Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 173 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

V traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,426. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

