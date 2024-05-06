Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 196 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $5.08 on Monday, reaching $230.47. 1,605,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average of $233.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

