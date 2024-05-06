Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.70. 437,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,638. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.