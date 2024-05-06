Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) CAO Sells $213,840.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. 8,387,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601,455. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,754,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.