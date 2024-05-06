Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) CAO Sells $213,840.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Coeur Mining Price Performance
Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. 8,387,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601,455. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,754,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coeur Mining
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.