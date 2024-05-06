Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $859.61 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $859.61 million and approximately $43.76 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,256.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.38 or 0.00749926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00127817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00206153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00100598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,997,401,407 coins and its circulating supply is 3,947,413,354 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,997,150,528.56 with 3,947,150,514.81 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22903195 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $43,997,201.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

