Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.54. 3,100,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

