Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.05. The company had a trading volume of 363,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,859. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day moving average is $350.34. The company has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,637 shares of company stock valued at $88,483,248. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

