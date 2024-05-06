Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $422,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,774,850,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 139.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,166,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,313,000 after buying an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Booking by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 39,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $16.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,560.76. 191,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,330. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,524.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3,406.68.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,823.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

