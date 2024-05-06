Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EMR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.33. 4,411,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

