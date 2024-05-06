Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Xylem by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $138.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,043. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $138.66. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.