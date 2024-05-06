Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 27.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Toro by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 146,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.28. 269,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

