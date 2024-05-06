Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,387,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,711,105. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

