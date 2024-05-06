Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after buying an additional 663,385 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,248,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,032,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.9 %

AME stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.10. 876,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average is $166.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

