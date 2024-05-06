Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.43. 508,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

