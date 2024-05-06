Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAKFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,585,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

IHAK stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,316. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $818.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

