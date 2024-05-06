Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,079,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $422,884,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

FI stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.21. 1,066,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

