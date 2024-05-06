CONSOL Energy (CEIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) will be posting its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. CONSOL Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

