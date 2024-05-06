Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Holdings Boosted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.20% of Construction Partners worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 433,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,050.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $52.06. 282,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird cut Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sidoti cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

