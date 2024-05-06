Continuum Finance (CTN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,162.09

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $26,162.09 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 892.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

