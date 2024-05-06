Core Scientific (CORZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 792,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,869. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

CORZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.