Core Scientific (CORZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 792,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,869. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.10.
CORZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
