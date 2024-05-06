Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $9.30 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.30 or 0.00014577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $168.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00058674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.