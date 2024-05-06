Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Coty updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-$0.47 EPS.
COTY traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,507,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,183. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Coty has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46.
In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
