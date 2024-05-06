Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Holdings Cut by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after buying an additional 25,843,034 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 104,032.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933,789 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $14,854,000. Bwcp LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $12,569,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,823,000 after purchasing an additional 709,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.36. 10,844,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,095,156. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CPNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

