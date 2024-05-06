Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,670,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,888,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,778,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,070,000 after buying an additional 110,526 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,585,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 387,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,193,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 111,016 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. 1,684,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,289. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

