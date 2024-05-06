CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 0%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $55.90. Approximately 465,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,756,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,506,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 197,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,848,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

