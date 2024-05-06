Critical Comparison: Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) vs. Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intchains Group and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $11.58 million 44.32 -$3.78 million ($0.04) -214.50 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Intchains Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intchains Group and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -31.11% -2.70% -2.65% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intchains Group and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Intchains Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

