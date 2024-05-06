CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 56,279 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.4 %

CRWD stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.81. 2,900,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.40 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average of $274.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

