Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,379,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,023,000 after purchasing an additional 493,946 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 332.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $95.78. 1,755,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,038. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

