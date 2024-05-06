Cryoport (CYRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Cryoport has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.30 on Monday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cryoport

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.