CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 601,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 74,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
