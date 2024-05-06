CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:CTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,437. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $390.31 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 601,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 74,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

