Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CPIX opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

