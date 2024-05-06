CuriosityStream (CURI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. CuriosityStream has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.94%. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CuriosityStream Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.55.
CuriosityStream Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,169,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,169,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 363,614 shares of company stock worth $371,230 in the last three months. 55.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
