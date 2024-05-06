Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.07

Shares of Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.07 and last traded at C$26.51, with a volume of 10189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.93.

Currency Exchange International Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.35 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.788172 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

