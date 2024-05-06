Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 368,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 534,281 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $4.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $932.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.