CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.51. 6,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment makes up about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

