CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.65.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY remained flat at $32.48 during trading hours on Friday. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,430. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.