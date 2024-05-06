Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 333.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Danimer Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE DNMR traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.80. 120,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,940. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on DNMR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danimer Scientific
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danimer Scientific
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.