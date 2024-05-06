Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 333.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DNMR traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.80. 120,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,940. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Shares of Danimer Scientific are scheduled to split on Friday, May 10th. The 4-3 split was announced on Friday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 10th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNMR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

