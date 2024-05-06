DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $136.87. 1,433,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,295. DaVita has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

