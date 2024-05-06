DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $145.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

